Marlins' Isan Diaz: Moves up to Triple-A
Diaz was promoted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Over his past eight games with Double-A Jacksonville, Diaz hit .393/.485/.893 with four home runs and 12 RBI. The 22-year-old didn't set the world on fire with Jacksonville, posting a .783 OPS over 83 contests, but he will get an opportunity at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career nonetheless. The infielder will need to improve upon a strikeout rate that has hovered around 26 percent over the past two years, but he brings solid defense and speed (10 stolen bases with Jacksonville) to the table.
