Diaz will be on the bench Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz started the season opener Friday but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Jonathan Villar moves in from center field to second base Saturday, with Jon Berti filling in in center. Diaz hit just .173/.259/.307 over 201 plate appearances in his debut last year, so he won't be guaranteed a full-time role this season.