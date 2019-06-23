Diaz has been out of the lineup the last two days at Triple-A New Orleans due to a sore knee, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Diaz is enjoying a strong season for the Baby Cakes with a .292/.377/.549 slash line and 16 home runs in 71 games, but he's taking a few days off after tweaking his knee. The 22-year-old isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list and should return to action within the next couple days.