Marlins' Isan Diaz: Nursing sore knee
Diaz has been out of the lineup the last two days at Triple-A New Orleans due to a sore knee, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Diaz is enjoying a strong season for the Baby Cakes with a .292/.377/.549 slash line and 16 home runs in 71 games, but he's taking a few days off after tweaking his knee. The 22-year-old isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list and should return to action within the next couple days.
