Diaz is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been a near-everyday starter at second base since getting making his big-league debut in early August, though he hasn't exactly earned such a role. He's hit just .153/.248/.260 in 37 games. Starlin Castro slides to second base in his absence, with Jon Berti starting at third.