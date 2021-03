Diaz will begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville after Jazz Chisholm was named the starter at second base by general manager Kim Ng on Sunday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The pair were competing for the starting job throughout spring training, but Diaz won't make the Opening Day roster after going 2-for-34 with 13 strikeouts in 19 Grapefruit League appearances. Diaz will receive regular reps in the minors rather than operating as a bench piece for the Marlins.