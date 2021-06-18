Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Diaz hit just .146 with two home runs, 10 RBI and six runs during his time with the major-league club, and he posted a 29.4 percent strikeout rate. He'll attempt to sort things out in the minors after Miguel Rojas (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as part of a corresponding move. Jon Berti will likely serve as the primary third baseman going forward, while Deven Marrero could also see an uptick in playing time.