Diaz had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins added Diaz to their 40-man roster in order to protect the 22-year-old from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Diaz didn't necessarily impress at Double- or Triple-A in 2018, hitting a combined .232/340/.399 across 119 games, but he's a candidate to takeover at second base for the Marlins at some point in 2019 with Starlin Castro reportedly on the block.