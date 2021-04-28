Diaz was recalled by the Marlins and is starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Diaz was in contention for the starting role at second base during spring training but lost out on the job to Jazz Chisholm. However, he'll now join the major-league roster after Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Wednesday. Diaz is playing second base and batting seventh in Wednesday's series finale against Milwaukee and could be the favorite for playing time at second base in Chisholm's absence. Jose Devers could also see a slight uptick in playing time while Chisholm is sidelined.