Marlins' Isan Diaz: Receives spring training invitation
Diaz was invited to the Marlins' big-league camp for spring training, Jerry Crasnick of MLB.com reports.
Diaz was one of four prospects traded to Miami in exchange for Christian Yelich just two weeks ago. The 20-year-old infielder also competed in major-league spring training last year with Milwaukee, and although he impressed the club, he had a tough time finding a groove with High-A Carolina once the season began. In 110 games, he slashed .222/.334/.376 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI and nine stolen bases. He will look to get back on track this spring, and will likely begin the 2018 campaign back at the High-A level.
More News
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Dished to Miami•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Will miss rest of season•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Stock falling due to struggles at High-A•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Scuffling at High-A•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Picks up the pace at the plate•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Sluggish start to 2017 campaign at High-A•
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nats' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...