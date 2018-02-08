Diaz was invited to the Marlins' big-league camp for spring training, Jerry Crasnick of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was one of four prospects traded to Miami in exchange for Christian Yelich just two weeks ago. The 20-year-old infielder also competed in major-league spring training last year with Milwaukee, and although he impressed the club, he had a tough time finding a groove with High-A Carolina once the season began. In 110 games, he slashed .222/.334/.376 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI and nine stolen bases. He will look to get back on track this spring, and will likely begin the 2018 campaign back at the High-A level.