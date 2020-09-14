Diaz will start at second base and will bat eighth in Monday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Since opting back in for the 2020 season and being reinstated from the Marlins' restricted list Sept. 10, Diaz has picked up four starts in seven games. Though Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm look to be the Marlins' primary starters in the middle infield, manager Don Mattingly will continue to get creative to at least find part-time work for Diaz, who has gone 4-for-21 at the dish so far this season.