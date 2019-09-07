Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has moved into a clear starting role at second base down the stretch, though his numbers don't necessarily suggest that he deserves one, as he's hitting just .150/.259/.230 in 28 games. Starlin Castro will slide to second in his absence, with Jon Berti starting at third.

More News
Our Latest Stories