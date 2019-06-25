Diaz (knee) returned to the lineup for Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, going 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

He has been battling some knee soreness, but there were no structural issues found and Diaz avoided the injured list, as expected. Through 72 games with New Orleans this season, Diaz is batting .288/.377/.542 with 16 home runs and a 22.1 percent strikeout rate, down from 29 percent at the Triple-A level in 2018. It's widely assumed that Diaz will take over at second base for Miami down the stretch, making him a viable stash in deeper fantasy leagues.