Marlins' Isan Diaz: Sent to New Orleans
The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
One of the top infield prospects in the organization, Diaz is likely to reach the majors at some point in 2019, but cracking the Opening Day roster was always going to be an uphill battle. He'll first need to improve upon the lackluster .204/.281/.358 slash line he supplied during his first stint at New Orleans last season before getting a look in Miami.
