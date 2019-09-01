Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The rookie will hit the bench for a second straight day while he continues to labor at the plate since his Aug. 5 promotion to the big leagues. Through his first 97 plate appearances, Diaz is hitting just .157 while striking out 28.9 percent of the time. Starlin Castro will cover the keystone in place of Diaz in the series finale.