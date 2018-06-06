Marlins' Isan Diaz: Six hits in last two games
Diaz went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs for Double-A Jacksonville in its 2-1 win over Birmingham on Tuesday.
Diaz has recorded back-to-back three-hit outings, but he's still sitting at a middling .220 average for the season thanks to a miserable April and May. The infielder's sizzling start to June offers hope that he may be starting to find his footing in the Southern League, but 22-year-old will probably need to trim down his 27.2 percent strikeout rate a bit more before enjoying sustainable success.
