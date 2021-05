Diaz went 2-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.

His third-inning blast off Patrick Weigel gave Trevor Rogers all the run support the Miami lefty would need. Diaz has looked good at the plate since his promotion, slashing .238/.393/.524 in seven games with two homers, three runs, eight RBI and a strong 6:4 BB:K, but his stint as the starting second baseman will draw to a close once Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) gets healthy.