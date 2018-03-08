Diaz (ankle) will start at second base and bat seventh in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz isn't scheduled to play a full nine innings with Riley Mahan on track to replace him at some point mid-game, but Diaz's presence in the field a day after tweaking his left ankle in a collision suggests the Marlins aren't concerned about his health. One of four prospects the Marlins acquired in January in the trade that sent Christian Yelich to the Brewers, Diaz is expected to open the 2018 campaign at either High-A Jupiter or Double-A Jacksonville.