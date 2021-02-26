Diaz is competing with Jazz Chisholm for the starting second base job in camp, but whoever falls short in the battle will be sent to Triple-A Jacksonville, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have Jon Berti on hand in a utility role to back up whichever prospect wins the starting gig at the keystone. Diaz had a rough 2020, playing only seven games between an early opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns and then a strained groin once he re-joined the team, but manager Don Mattingly is confident the 24-year-old can rebound. "I've always liked his swing and he sees the baseball good," Mattingly said Thursday. "He's a strong kid who can use the whole field. He hasn't had the production we think he's capable of. We're looking forward to watching his growth." Miami would certainly prefer it if Diaz seized the job, as it still views Chisholm as the long-term answer at shortstop, but in the short term the team only has room for one of them on the big-league roster.