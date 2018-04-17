Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Activated from DL
Realmuto (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. He is starting at catcher and batting fifth against the Yankees, according to Frisaro.
Realmuto has been sidelined all season with a back contusion, but he's been cleared to return after getting through a minor-league rehab game over the weekend with no issues. The backstop will immediately settle into the heart of the Marlins' order, as he's hit a respectable .290 over the past two seasons while also contributing 28 homers and 20 stolen bases over that stretch. Chad Wallach was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
