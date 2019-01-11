Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Avoids arbitration hearing

Realmuto signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Realmuto and the Marlins were able to reach a number without the help of an arbiter despite the backstop reportedly having no interest in signing with the team long term. He's under control for two more seasons. Rumors persist that those seasons will be spent outside of Miami though no trade currently appears imminent.

