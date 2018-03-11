Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Back in lineup Sunday

Realmuto (knee) will catch and bat second Sunday for the Marlins in a Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Tomas Telis is scheduled to come on and replace Realmuto behind the plate midway through the contest, but that's standard procedure for spring-training games rather than as a result of any concern the Marlins have about Realmuto's health. The backstop looks to be fine following two days of rest after taking a foul ball off his left knee Thursday.