Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Battling minor injury

Realmuto will remain sidelined from Friday's spring game after taking a foul ball of his left knee during Thursday's contest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday's game against the Phillies, which signals that this is just a minor injury for the 26-year-old. Tommy Telis entered Friday's lineup in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories