Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Battling minor injury
Realmuto will remain sidelined from Friday's spring game after taking a foul ball of his left knee during Thursday's contest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday's game against the Phillies, which signals that this is just a minor injury for the 26-year-old. Tommy Telis entered Friday's lineup in his absence.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched with knee contusion•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Seeing interest from Astros•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Loses arbitration case•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...