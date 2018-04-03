Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Beginning rehab assignment
Realmuto (back) will begin his rehab assignment Wednesday at High-A Jupiter, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
Realmuto is working his way back from a back contusion suffered in mid-March. Early reports indicated that he would miss the first two or three weeks of the season. He's now targeting a return on April 19 or 20, which would put him right on the three week mark. Chad Wallach and Bryan Holladay will continue to split catching duties in his absence.
