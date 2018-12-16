Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Braves lose interest
Atlanta does not plan to hold further talks with the Marlins about Realmuto, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves haven't been in touch with the Marlins within the past five days. They appear to be moving on after signing Brian McCann three weeks ago.
