Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Collects three hits
Realmuto went 3-for-4 with two doubles an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Nationals.
Realmuto entered Thursday's game just 1-for-11 across his past three games but recorded his 10th game with at least three hits this season. His .310 batting average is the best among all major-league catchers, and he also ranks among the top-10 in home runs, RBI and runs scored at the position despite missing half of April.
