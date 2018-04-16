Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Could be activated Tuesday

Realmuto (back) could return Tuesday against the Yankees, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Realmuto has been out since the start of the season with a back contusion. He is with the team Monday in New York but wasn't activated prior to Monday's game. He'll be evaluated by the team and could be back Tuesday. The 27-year-old has hit .290 over the past two seasons, and his 20 stolen bases are eight more than any other catcher over that time span.