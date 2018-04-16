Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Could be activated Tuesday
Realmuto (back) could return Tuesday against the Yankees, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Realmuto has been out since the start of the season with a back contusion. He is with the team Monday in New York but wasn't activated prior to Monday's game. He'll be evaluated by the team and could be back Tuesday. The 27-year-old has hit .290 over the past two seasons, and his 20 stolen bases are eight more than any other catcher over that time span.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Powers up in rehab game•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: To return next week•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits during extended spring game Tuesday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Making progress•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...