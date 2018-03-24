Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Could start season on DL
Realmuto (back) will not be ready for Opening Day and could begin the season on the disabled list, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
According to manager Don Mattingly, it's "highly likely" that he will land on the DL, while J.T. Riddle (shoulder) is in the exact same position. There should be a more definitive answer to his timetable in the coming days, but either way, expect Tomas Telis to start the season as Miami's catcher.
