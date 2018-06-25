Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Monday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Realmuto posted a robust 1.100 OPS over his last 13 games, but he will get a day off after starting nine games in a row, seven of which came behind the plate. Bryan Holaday will fill in at catcher Monday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories