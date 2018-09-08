Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Saturday

Realmuto is out of the lineup versus the Pirates on Saturday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto will receive a breather following nine straight starts, during which he's gone 12-for-35 (.343 average) with four home runs and eight RBI. In his place, Bryan Holaday will handle the catching duties and bat seventh.

