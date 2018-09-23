Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Sunday

Realmuto is not starting Sunday against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto will sit for the first time in a week. He's kept up his high level of performance as the season draws to a close, hitting .296 with a .941 OPS and five homers in his last 21 games. Chad Wallach will start behind the plate Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories