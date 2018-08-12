Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto started the last five game for the Marlins, so he'll get a breather as he is 3-for-31 thus far in August. Bryan Holaday will bat seventh and start behind the plate against Noah Syndergaard and the Mets.

