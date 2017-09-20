Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Wednesday
Realmuto is not in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto will receive a standard day off after going 3-for-5 with one home run and a double during Tuesday's comeback victory. In his place, AJ Ellis sets up behind the plate to catch Jose Urena.
