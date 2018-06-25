Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Dealing with sore wrist/hand

Realmuto is being held out Monday due to soreness in his wrist/hand area, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Realmuto was struck in the hand area by a foul ball during Sunday's contest, so he was held out of Monday's lineup in order to rest and recover. The report indicates Realmuto could get a couple days off, so while he does not appear to be dealing with anything serious, he could miss further action.