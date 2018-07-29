Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Delivers walkoff single

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run against the Nationals on Saturday.

Realmuto came to the plate with runners on first and second in the 10th inning and delivered a game-winning RBI single. He continues to produce, driving in six with a home run and two doubles to go along with five runs scored since the All-Star break.

