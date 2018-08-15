Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Drives in four in win

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the Marlins' 10-6 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Realmuto was at the center of the Marlins' biggest scoring output of August, tying the game in third inning with a two-run home run and helping Miami take the lead an inning later with an RBI single. The backstop has now reached base in 12 of his past 23 plate appearances to bring his season OBP up to .353, 10 points better than his previous career high set in 2016.