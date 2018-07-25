Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Drives in four

Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Braves.

Realmuto also added a sacrifice fly to help bring his season RBI total to 49. The 27-year-old has been a consistent force this season with a .304/.529/.884 slash line with 13 home runs in 74 games.

