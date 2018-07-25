Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Drives in four
Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Braves.
Realmuto also added a sacrifice fly to help bring his season RBI total to 49. The 27-year-old has been a consistent force this season with a .304/.529/.884 slash line with 13 home runs in 74 games.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to paternity list•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Rips five hits against Nationals•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Lifts 12th homer•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather after Tuesday's marathon•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Knocks two hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...