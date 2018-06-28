Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Expects to play Friday
Realmuto (wrist) will likely return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Prior to Thursday's tilt, Realmuto said that his wrist was doing much better and anticipates catching Friday after sitting out every game of the series against Arizona. Across 57 games this year, he's slashing .308/.367/.549 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.
