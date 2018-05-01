Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Extends hitting streak to nine games

Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's win over the Phillies.

He's now hit safely in nine straight games and 10 of 11 since coming off the disabled list, giving Realmuto a robust .357/.426/.667 slash line. He'll cool down eventually, but his consistent spot near the top of the Marlins' order should allow the 27-year-old to remain one of the few reliable fantasy assets in the team's lineup.