Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather Thursday
Realmuto is out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Realmuto was behind the plate Wednesday night for a sixth straight game, so with the two sides concluding their three-game set with a matinee tilt Thursday, Marlins manager Don Mattingly decided it was time to give his top backstop a breather. Bryan Holaday will handle catching duties in the series finale, working as the batterymate for Caleb Smith.
