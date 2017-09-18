Play

Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets day off Monday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto will get the day off after starting four straight games behind the dish. Tomas Telis will start at catcher in his place, batting second.

