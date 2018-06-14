Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets Thursday off

Realmuto is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With the Marlins playing a day game after a night game, Realmuto will receive a breather following six consecutive starts behind the plate. Bryan Holaday will relieve Realmuto at catcher and bat eighth in the series finale.

