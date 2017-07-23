Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to bench

Realmuto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After back-to-back starts behind the plate, Realmuto will head to the bench for the afternoon series finale. A.J. Ellis will man the backstop in his stead.

