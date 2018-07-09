Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to paternity list
Realmuto was placed on the paternity list Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Players on the paternity list miss between one and three games, so Realmuto will be back Friday against the Phillies at the latest. Chad Wallach was called up to take his place on the roster and will back up Bryan Holaday until Realmuto returns.
