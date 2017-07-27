Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits 11th homer Wednesday

Realmuto went 3-for-6 with two-run home run, three RBI and three runs during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Realmuto is turning in another strong fantasy campaign with a .307/.367/.484 slash line, 11 homers, 42 RBI and 44 runs. He's started 81 games, so his workload is another fantasy boost and has helped him climb the catcher ranks. Realmuto should be viewed as a high-end backstop moving forward.

