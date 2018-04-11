Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits during extended spring game Tuesday

Realmuto (back) got six at-bats as a DH in Tuesday's extended spring training game Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It was his first game action since being shut down March 11 with a bone bruise in his back. Once Realmuto is able to catch in extended spring, expect him to spend a couple of games with a full-season affiliate to complete his rehab assignment before joining the Marlins some time next week.