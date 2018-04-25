Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits solo home run
Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Realmuto took Dodgers' starter Kenta Maeda deep in the third inning for his second home run of the year. After starting the season on the disabled list, the backstop has come out swinging, going 8-for-20 in six games with five RBI and five runs scored. Realmuto hit .278 last year with 17 home runs and 65 RBI.
