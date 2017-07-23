Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits two bombs in win

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI during Saturday's win.

Realmuto is providing high-end numbers from the catcher position with a .305/.361/.475 slash line, 10 homers, 39 RBI, five stolen bases and 41 runs. He entered Saturday's game with the fourth-most plate appearances (328) among all catchers, so his hefty role also provides a high fantasy floor.