Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers against Braves
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Now up to a .306/.366/.489 slash line with 13 homers, 45 RBI, five stolen bases and 50 runs, Realmuto is providing high-end numbers from the catcher position. Additionally, his hefty workload behind the plate makes him all the more valuable and helps both his fantasy floor and ceiling.
