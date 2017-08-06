Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers against Braves

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Now up to a .306/.366/.489 slash line with 13 homers, 45 RBI, five stolen bases and 50 runs, Realmuto is providing high-end numbers from the catcher position. Additionally, his hefty workload behind the plate makes him all the more valuable and helps both his fantasy floor and ceiling.