Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers in return to lineup

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

The catcher wasted no time in making his mark after coming off the disabled list. Realmuto hit fifth in the order behind Justin Bour in his season debut, and while that's not an ideal spot when it comes to run production in a weak Marlins lineup, the 27-year-old still has plenty of fantasy value after slugging a career-high 17 homers in 2017.

