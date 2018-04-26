Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers twice against Dodgers

Realmuto blasted two home runs and drove in three in a 2-for-6 game Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Realmuto has absolutely mashed since coming off the disabled list April 17. He has four home runs in just seven games and now owns a .385/.448/.846 line in the early going. Obviously Realmuto will come down to Earth eventually, but the 27-year-old should be rounding into his prime and hit a respectable .278/.332/.451 with a career high 17 home runs last season. Realmuto has steadily improved since his call-up in 2015, and at this point he could be the best hitter in this bare-bones Marlins lineup.